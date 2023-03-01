New Delhi: India logged 240 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,335, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll stands at 5,30,772 with one fatality reported by Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,611), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,504 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Also Read | New way of testing for COVID can catch infection hours after exposure: Study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Blood, sweat, tears: Fire at 2 famous Kohima markets destroyed dreams
- Well-planned cities will determine fate of country: PM Modi
- Buried man’s identity: Assam CM says mistake may have happened
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 2,335
- Arunachal Cabinet discusses bill to check unfair means in recruitment
- Sikkim to welcome 150 delegates for G20 event at Pakyong airport