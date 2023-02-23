Police detain Pawan Khera at airport, says Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by police on Thursday after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said.



Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

Passengers on the Delhi-Raipur flight that was carrying several Congress leaders to the Chhattisgarh capital were asked to deboard by the Indigo staff on Thursday, with the airline saying they will be put on another flight.

This came after the Congress claimed its leader was deplaned from the flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera’s bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

The flight was eventually delayed due to the issue.

Meanwhile, Khera said he was first told that there was trouble with his baggage. “I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can’t fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order,” he said

Khera was later arrested by the Assam Police, who arrived at the airport with an First Information Report.

Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.



Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023

At a press conference recently it was found that Khera flubbed PM Modi’s name while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row. “If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das…sorry Damodardas…Modi have?” he said, appearing to confirm the middle name with a colleague.

The BJP insists that Khera’s fumble was intentional

Responding to the incident Assam Chief Minister said, “Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen.”

