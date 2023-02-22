Guwahati: The forest department in Darjeeling has recovered a massive Red Sand Boa snake from the Belacoba forest range.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the illegal trading of the snake, scheduled for delivery from India to Nepal.
The forest department has identified the accused as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya, and Jagadish Roy.
The news agency ANI shared photos of the rescued Red Sand Boa snake on Twitter.
The Red Sand Boa snake is sometimes referred to as the Double Engine due to the similar appearance of its head and tail.
This snake species is mainly found in India, Iran, and Pakistan.
