Guwahati: The forest department in Darjeeling has recovered a massive Red Sand Boa snake from the Belacoba forest range.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the illegal trading of the snake, scheduled for delivery from India to Nepal.

The forest department has identified the accused as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya, and Jagadish Roy.

The news agency ANI shared photos of the rescued Red Sand Boa snake on Twitter.

The Twitter post read, “Team of Belacoba forest range seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. Accused were identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. It was scheduled for delivery to Nepal.”

WB | Team of Belacoba forest range seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. Accused identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. It was scheduled for delivery to Nepal. pic.twitter.com/tW3wrVmVvJ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

The Red Sand Boa snake is sometimes referred to as the Double Engine due to the similar appearance of its head and tail.

This snake species is mainly found in India, Iran, and Pakistan.

