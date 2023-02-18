Not clear why BJP not going for JPC probe in Adani issue: Congress

Kolkata: The Congress on Friday said it was not clear why the BJP was not going for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation on the Adani shares debacle in the bourses.

Questioning PM Narendra Modi promise to bring back black money from foreign shores, the Congress said, the real owners of such money, which is being routed to India via offshore shell companies operating from tax havens, should be found out.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Why is the Modi government scared of forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the (Adani shares) issue even though it has an overwhelming majority in both houses of Parliament?” Congress national spokesperson Pranav Jha said, addressing a press conference at the party’s state unit office here.

Alleging that the Adani group has had a meteoric rise over the last nine years, Jha claimed Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi consistently kept flagging this issue.

He also questioned the role of regulatory authorities and asked what the SEBI was doing over the past few years.

He further alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been trying to use the central agencies to silence the opposition, maintaining that such tactics will not succeed.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg: SC refuses Centre’s suggestion in sealed cover

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









