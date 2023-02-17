Maha Shivaratri is an important Hindu festival which honors Lord Shiva, one of the three major gods in Hinduism. The festival marks the night when he performed the ‘Tandava’, a cosmic dance that symbolizes the cycle of creation and destruction.

The popular belief is that worshipping Lord Shiva with dedication and devotion will help to bring peace, prosperity and happiness in one’s life.

This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18, Saturday. Hence, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family to mark the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri!

May Lord Shiva shower his choicest blessings on you and your family. May you be blessed with peace and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Wishing you a blessed Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings on you and your family.

May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

May the divine power of Lord Shiva shower upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri!

May Lord Shiva bless you with all the good things in life. Have a blessed Maha Shivratri!

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva be with you on this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous celebration.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you and your family on this beautiful occasion of Mahashivratri. May you have a blessed and joyous celebration!

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family on the holy day of Mahashivratri. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Shivratri!

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a happy and prosperous celebration!

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings on you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Wishing you a very Happy Mahashivratri! May Lord Shiva bless you with good luck and prosperity.

JAI SHIV SHANKAR BHOLENATH!!! Bless us with happy & peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home!!!

On Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bestow his choicest blessings and good health on you and your family. Wishing you a very happy Mahashivratri!

We wish you all a very Happy Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower their blessings to everyone. May this festival be a purposeful one to everybody.

“Lokaha Samasthah Sukhino Bhavanto” – Oh Lord of the Lords grant peace & prosperity to the entire mankind. Show the correct and right path to each & every human being in this universe. Happy Mahashivratri 2023!

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Let us celebrate Mahashivratri night. The night of the Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri 2023!

May Lord Shiva remind you of all of your strengths and inspire you to work harder in life to achieve your goals. I wish you a happy Maha Shivratri.

