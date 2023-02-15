Amaravati: Nearly 1.50 lakh foreign delegates are expected to arrive in India this year to participate in various G20 meetings to be held in 56 cities, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Reddy said after independence and till 2014, only 13 antiquities which were smuggled out of India, were brought back. Whereas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to various countries, 229 relics or monuments were brought to the country.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“India is hosting (heading) G20 this year. Officials and minister and delegates from 29 countries (20 countries of G20 group and nine special invitees) will be coming to India to participate in various meeting. The meetings will be held in 56 cities in India.

Approximately 1.50 lakh foreign delegates are expected. Along with them their family members and associates are also expected.”

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, he said the tourism sector suffered heavily for two years. However, the revival started in 2022 as domestic tourism also picked up.

Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Andhra Pradesh got Rs 141 crore so far for various projects for which the state tourism department is the implementing agency.

Reddy urged the state government to ensure that Yuva Tourism Clubs are opened in every educational institution in the state for familiarisation of tourist destinations.

Reddy participated in various programs related to his ministry in Amaravati.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After offering special puja in Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, the Union Minister launched the Buddha Circuit and participated in several other programmes.

He formally handed over the ancient Amaravati artefact brought from Britain to the Archaeological Survey of India Museum.

State Tourism Minister RK Roja and AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju also atended the programmes, a press release from Reddy’s office said.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar to visit Fiji, Australia this week

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









