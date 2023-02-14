Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
He tweeted, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.”
Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.
In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.
