Foreign Secretary Kwatra to visit Nepal from Feb 13 to 14

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Monday to advance overall cooperation between the two countries.

It is expected that Kwatra will also discuss with his Nepalese interlocutors the possibility of a visit to India by Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

In December, the former Maoist leader became Nepal’s prime minister for a third time.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Kwatra will visit Nepal from February 13 to 14 at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal.

“This will be the first stand-alone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge,” it said.

Kwatra was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal before he assumed charge as the foreign secretary on May 1 last year.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti Beti” relationship.

The country shares a border of more than 1,850 km with five Indian states Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the MEA said.

It said the two foreign secretaries will hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal.

“India has historical and civilizational linkages with Nepal, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in the recent years, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties,” it said.

