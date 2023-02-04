Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise

New Delhi: Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates‘ stab at cooking a roti drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who encouraged him on Saturday to try his hand at making millet dishes too.
Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, posted on Instagram a video of him making a roti.
Superb, Modi reacted, and said that the latest trend in India are millets, known to be healthy.
“There are many millet dishes too which you can try making,” the prime minister said with a smiling emoji.
Also Read | Rs 1.93 lakh crore military equipment imported between 2017-18 and 2021-22: Govt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya 2023: NPP promises 5 lakh jobs if it retains power
- Sikkim ‘immigrant’ row: High time Chamling, Golay accept their mistakes
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for February 4
- Bengal gets record allocation of Rs 11,970 crore in Railway budget
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for February 4
- Eastern Nagaland tribes are no longer boycotting polls. Here’s why