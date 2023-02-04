Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi's praise

New Delhi: Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates‘ stab at cooking a roti drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who encouraged him on Saturday to try his hand at making millet dishes too.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, posted on Instagram a video of him making a roti.

.@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti. pic.twitter.com/CAb86CgjR3 — Eitan Bernath (@EitanBernath) February 2, 2023

Superb, Modi reacted, and said that the latest trend in India are millets, known to be healthy.

“There are many millet dishes too which you can try making,” the prime minister said with a smiling emoji.



