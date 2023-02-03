New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.
“We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that,” the bench said.
The matter is listed for next hearing in April.
Also Read | Govt has asked SC to finalise MoP for appointment of judges: Rijiju
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya poll: Woman refuses freebies from candidates, returns gifts
- Power struggles in nature can be more subtle than just dog-eat-dog
- Aquaculture industry sceptical about budget sops impact
- SC issues notice to Centre on PILs on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for February 3
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for February 3