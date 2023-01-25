The Constitution of India officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. To honour this day, Republic Day is celebrated across the country.

Republic day is celebrated with great pomp nationwide and honours all the achievements of the country in the past year as well as that of our defence forces.

A military parade, showcasing the might of India’s military and honouring those who have chosen to defend the nation takes place in Delhi.

On the occasion of Republic Day, we have curated a list of messages, wishes and quotes to share with your near and dear ones.

Republic Day 2023: Wishes and messages

I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023! Let us spend some time today in reflection of the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

You should be proud that you are an Indian because those who are born in this great country are truly blessed. Happy Republic Day 2023!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers, who’s vigilance and sacrifice keeps us safe. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023

Let us join our hands and work together to protect our nations from all the social evils that are tarnishing it’s greatness. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Some like Sunday, some like Monday, but I like only one day and that is Republic Day.

Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2023!

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Republic day 2023!

Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2023 to all my family, friends and people in association.

Our nation is the greatest country in the world, but let that never stop us from striving to make it even better. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2023! On this day, let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

Aazaad bharat mein jeete hain hum, aage badne ka khwab bhi dekhte hain hum, bharat phir se sone ki chidiya ban jaaye, aesi kaamna karte hain hum!

Gantantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein!

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let’s salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!

A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

