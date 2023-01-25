Indian national found dead in hotel room in Nepal

Kathmandu: A 42-year-old Indian tourist was found dead in a hotel room here in Nepal’s capital, according to the police.
Saikat Ganguly was found dead on Tuesday in his room at Hotel Lily in Thamel, the tourist hub of Kathmandu, the Tourist Police said.
The reason for the death has not been ascertained yet.
The body was sent to the Forensic Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for post-mortem, the police said.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
