National Tourism Day: Lesser-known facts about incredible India

National Tourism Day is an annual event that is celebrated on January 25 in India. The day is all about appreciating the tourists that visit our country to appreciate our culture, heritage, and food.

It is celebrated to promote the tourism industry in the country and to recognise the contribution of the sector to the growth and sustainability of the local communities in and around tourist places.

On the occasion of National Tourism Day, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the country which might surprise you.

According to Statista, in 2019, about 18 million international tourists and non-resident Indians arrived in India. Prior to that, in 2018, approximately 17 million international travellers landed in India

A report suggests that the travel and tourism industry in India contributed to around $247 billion to the country’s GDP in 2018. The number is expected to grow to $512 billion by 2029.

India is home to 38 world heritage sites that include 30 cultural properties, seven natural properties, and one mixed site

India has a live volcano that lies in the Bay of Bengal’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Situated in the Barren Islands, north-east of Port Blair, the volcano became active in 1991.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest historic peaceful gathering of people in one place for a single event. Kumbh Mela recorded the largest foot-fall in 2019,

The Sentinelese of Andaman and Nicobar islands are the world’s most isolated tribe. The indigenous tribe resists all contact with outsiders and attacks anyone who tries to go near them.

The Chail Cricket Ground in Himachal Pradesh is the highest cricket ground in the world which is situated at an altitude of 7,380 feet above sea level.

After China, India is the second-largest producer of tea. It is estimated that India produces 1.25 million tonnes of tea every year

India is home to one of the six matriarchal societies in the world. In Khasi, Meghalaya, mothers look after the children. Once married, the women pass on their surname, instead of their husband’s.

The Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh is the world’s longest station platform in the world. It is 1,355.40 metres long.

