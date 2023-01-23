CJI hints at using AI to translate judgements

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages as he underlined the importance of technology in removing the information barrier.

In September 2022, the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, started to live-stream hearings of its Constitution bench.

CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa here.

He underlined the benefit of live-streaming and said teachers of law and students can watch and discuss live issues before the court. “Then you realise the injustice that pervades our society when you discuss live issues,” he added.

“..There is a meritocracy barrier. We must have live streaming… I do not have a cynical view… Yes a few people will begin theatrics, but that’ll be far and few between,” the CJI said.

Stressing the importance of technology, CJI Chandrachud said his mission for technology is to reach out to those who don’t have access and not to create a further gap in access.

“The thought is that not every lawyer can afford private reporters, and through technology, the idea is to remove the barrier of access to information. The idea is to make information available to lawyers for free.

“But then the niceties of English will not help rural lawyers. So the idea is to make information accessible to everyone,” he added.

The CJI said he had met with a professor of Madras who works in AI (Artificial Intelligence) “and the next step is to give translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages”.

Addressing a gathering which was attended by many young lawyers, CJI Chandrachud stressed creating opportunities for junior lawyers and ensuring that those from marginalized communities get the adequate opportunity.

“We need not cover the crevices of what is wrong in the system. We must try and repair it. I will wish for you that you fly high, that you realise your dreams,” the CJI told young lawyers.

He concluded his address by reciting a couplet by famous 20th century poet Allama Iqbal: “Sitaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai, abhi Ishq ke imtihan aur bhi hai, tu Shaheen hai parwaz hai, kaam Tera bhi aasman hai”.

