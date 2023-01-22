EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) will host the second international conference beginning Monday on ‘use of technology and elections integrity’.
The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.
Around 43 participants from 17 countries/election management bodies and six participants from international organisations are expected to join, it said.
EC is leading the Cohort on elections integrity which was established as a follow-up to the ‘Summit for Democracy’ held virtually in December 2021.
The first international conference of the Cohort was organised in November 2022 here on ‘Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies’.
