PM's focus on youth empowerment led to development: Sonowal

Guwahat: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for youth empowerment have resulted in the development of the country.



Noting that Rozgar Melas are important milestones for youth empowerment, the Union minister said it has energised and encouraged them to strive towards the “most important” task of nation-building.

The “tremendous” human resource potential of India’s youth power has now become the ‘Mahashakti’ of the country, Sonowal said at the Rozgar Mela here after the Prime Minister distributed 71,000 appointment letters to recruits of government departments at a Rozgar Mela via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has become one of the most influential and powerful countries in the world, Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said.

“The vision of Modiji is to build a new India which is Atma Nirbhar and the role of the youth in this effort is of paramount importance”, the Union minister said.

Urging the youth to commit themselves to this goal, he asked them to perform their duties to build a new India.

Addressing the recruits, the Prime Minister asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right.

