New Delhi: NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday said it is necessary to keep alive Hindi and other Indian languages by promoting their use in day-to-day life for the “cultural unity and integrity of the country”.

He was addressing a function organised here to present awards to 33 winners of various competitions held during the Hindi fortnight in September 2022 for the officers and staff of the Commission.

Justice Mishra said languages play an important role in the preservation and promotion of the culture of a country.

Therefore, it is necessary to keep alive Hindi and other Indian languages by promoting their use in our day-to-day life for the cultural unity and integrity of the country, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, “there is nothing wrong” in learning different foreign languages, but overuse of these languages at the cost of Hindi and other Indian languages may impact our culture and value systems, he said.

Therefore, all the mother tongues and national languages need to be maintained and enriched, he said.

Justice Mishra also said that when foreign countries have been taking advantage of Indian literature in Sanskrit language, it is necessary that we also protect our culture through our languages and guide the world.

NHRC Member D M Mulay also addressed the officers and staff and encouraged them to promote official language in their work, the statement said.

