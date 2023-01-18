Smugglers attack BSF jawan at Bangladesh border in WB

Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Krishnanagar area of West Bengal’s Nadia district.

According to a BSF statement, the incident happened this morning in the Sikra border outpost when four Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“As the BSF trooper confronted the smugglers, he was brutally attacked by the smugglers. The smugglers looted the weapon of the jawan, and they fled towards Bangladesh. The injured jawan was later admitted to a hospital,” the statement said.

The BSF later conducted a flag meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh to recover the weapon and arrest the culprits.

Also read | Gauhati HC quashes order of Assam tribunal declaring person foreigner

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









