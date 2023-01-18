BJP, RSS 'capturing' all institutions in country: Rahul

Hoshiarpur (PB): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP and the RSS of capturing all institutions in the country, and claimed there is “pressure” on the media, Election Commission and the judiciary.

Addressing the media here, Gandhi charged that the BJP and RSS have captured all the institutions in the country.

“Today all the institutions of the country are controlled by the RSS and the BJP. There is pressure on all institutions. Press is under pressure, bureaucracy is under pressure, the Election Commission is under pressure, they put pressure on the judiciary,” he charged.

“This is not a fight between one political party and another political party. It is now a fight between the institutions of the country, which were captured by them, and the opposition,” he said.

Normal democratic processes in the country are now missing, he claimed.

