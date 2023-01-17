Guwahati: China is building a 60,000-megawatt dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, according to sources from the Ministry of Power. The under-construction dam is on the Medog border which is in close proximity to Arunachal Pradesh.
According to sources, China can divert the water of the Brahmaputra River after the construction of the dam.
By stopping the water from China’s dam, it may cause water shortage or a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Adding to this, the source from the Ministry of Power said that not just India, but the construction of the dam might also affect Bangladesh.
India is well prepared for any situation, the source further said.
“India is also preparing many dams in Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.
Also Read | Flybig connects Itanagar with Guwahati under UDAN scheme
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- China’s 60,000-megawatt dam near Arunachal alarms India
- Not only G20: Northeast India takes centre stage to host B20 meetings
- Positive discussion with ENPO on separate state demand: Nagaland CM
- Nagaland Lottery January 17: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result
- G20 Health Working Group meeting: India to play proactive role
- Democracy-loving people of Tripura to defeat BJP in polls: CPI(M)