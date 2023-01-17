Guwahati: China is building a 60,000-megawatt dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, according to sources from the Ministry of Power. The under-construction dam is on the Medog border which is in close proximity to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, China can divert the water of the Brahmaputra River after the construction of the dam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

By stopping the water from China’s dam, it may cause water shortage or a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam

Adding to this, the source from the Ministry of Power said that not just India, but the construction of the dam might also affect Bangladesh.

India is well prepared for any situation, the source further said.

“India is also preparing many dams in Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.

Also Read | Flybig connects Itanagar with Guwahati under UDAN scheme

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









