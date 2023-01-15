PM Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.
“Best wishes on Magh Bihu. I hope this festival deepens our bond with nature and furthers the atmosphere of joy,” Modi said in a tweet.
“Pongal greetings to everyone, particularly the Tamil people worldwide. May this festival bring happiness and wonderful health in our lives,” he said.
The prime minister also greeted people on Makar Sankranti.
While Makar Sankranti is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, ‘Magh Bihu’ is when the annual harvest takes place.
Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God.
