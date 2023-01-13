Pained by passing away of Sharad Yadav: PM Modi

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was pained by the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.

Yadav died Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals,” Modi tweeted.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

“I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said.

Also read | Community fishing in Kaziranga National Park banned before Magh Bihu festival

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









