New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity.
He was reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s tweet about what has been described as the world’s largest river cruise.
The minister said, “A trail through India’s ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey.”
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Set to sail from Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.
Also read | India expected to become USD 7 trillion economy in seven years: CEA
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura CPIM considers Congress, TIPRA as potential allies: Yechury
- Town planners sidelined in Dhaka’s development
- Single-day rise of 171 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally at 4.46 crore
- Passenger finds stone in Air India in-flight meal
- Honour has made every Indian proud: PM on Golden Globe win for ‘RRR’ track
- Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise chance to connect with cultural roots: PM