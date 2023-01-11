Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary which falls on January 12 is celebrated every year as National Youth Day. This day is dedicated to the youth of the nation.

Swami Vivekananda is considered one of the great thinkers and religious leaders of all time. His ideologies have been a driving force for our country’s youth and is always remembered for his important contributions in moving the country towards an emerging path. He always believed in the power and potential of the youth.

Due to his significant contributions and inspiration towards the youth, his birthday is celebrated as the ‘National Youth Day’ in India.

History

The Government of India first celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day on 12 January 1984. Since then, the day has been observed as National Youth Day throughout the country.

The main goal behind the decision was to encourage the youths to take inspiration from the life and contributions of Swami Vivekananda to awaken the eternal spirit of adolescents towards enhancing the nation’s economy. This day is a great way to communicate new energy and strength among the youth.

Significance

National Youth Day is also known as ‘Youth Day’. On this day, individuals from all across the country participate in different educational and cultural activities with the aim to promote national togetherness and peace.

The goal of celebrating National Youth Day on a massive scale is to motivate the youth to create a better future for the country and spread the ideology of Swami Vivekananda.

Quotes

“You cannot believe in god until you believe in yourself.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“If I Love Myself Despite My Infinite Faults, How Can I Hate Anyone At The Glimpse Of A Few Faults?”― Swami Vivekananda

“In one word, this ideal is that you are divine.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“You are the soul, free and eternal, ever free, ever blessed. Have faith enough and you will be free in a minute.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!” ― Swami Vivekananda

“We are ever free if we would only believe it, only have faith enough.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“Stand up, be bold, be strong. Take the whole responsibility on your own shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your own destiny. All the strength and succour you want is within yourself.” — Swami Vivekananda

“It is our own mental attitude which makes the world what it is for us. Our thought make things beautiful, our thoughts make things ugly. The whole world is in our own minds. Learn to see things in the proper light.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison.” — Swami Vivekananda

“This attachment of Love to God is indeed one that does not bind the soul but effectively breaks all its bondage.” ― Swami Vivekananda

“Talk to yourself once in a day.. otherwise, you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world. ” — Swami Vivekananda

