New Delhi: India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.
The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with “high accuracy”.
“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha,” it said.
“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy,” the ministry said in a statement.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
It said the “user training launch” successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.
The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.
Also read | Leaders of Australia, Germany and France to visit India in next few months
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Congress will return to power, says MPCC president Lalsawta
- Assam: Minor girls from Barak Valley ‘rescued’ at airport
- Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine Citizenship Act’s Section 6A
- Pradyot criticises Cong MLA for mocking ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand
- India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II missile
- TMC to kick-start ‘Didir Suraksha Kavach’ today