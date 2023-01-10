Guwahati: Repeatedly ignored across formats in the last 18 months, Prithvi Shaw butchered a hapless Assam attack to submission with a breathtaking unbeaten 240 as Mumbai ended the opening day of Group B Ranji match at a comfortable 397 for two, here Tuesday.

Shaw has already added 200 runs for the unbroken third wicket partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73 not out) as Mumbai aim for bonus points against the Eastern state in order to offset the dent caused by their defeat against Saurashtra.

A free-flowing stroke maker, Shaw hit 33 boundaries and a six in his knock and was severe on each and every bowler at the picturesque Amingaon cricket ground.

The only six was struck over long on fence while he played shots all around the wicket.

There were shots behind the square but some rasping drives through covers, the off drives and clipping the ball through mid wicket and some pull shots were part of his scoring wagon wheel.

His scoring off Assam bowlers had equitable distribution.

In fact, Shaw didn’t score off 153 balls out of the 283 he faced on the day. His 240 effectively came off 130 scoring strokes.

Hridip Deka was smashed for 53 off 56 balls that he bowled to Shaw.

Spinner Roshan Alam suffered the most with 76 being scored off his 76 balls.

Shaw in his previous games hadn’t accumulated even 200 runs but the kind of talent he is, it was a case of just one innings and he hammered the not-so-bad Assam to all corners of the ground.

The Indian team is current choc a bloc in terms of vacancy across formats but a player of Shaw’s quality perhaps can’t be kept at bay for too long.

Hanuma crawls at Kotla

==============

In complete contrast to Shaw’s innings, another Team India comeback aspirant Hanuma Vihari made a painstaking unbeaten 76 off 202 balls as Andhra scored 203 for 3 against a depleted Delhi bowling attack at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

In fact, young opener CR Gnaneshwar (81 off 158 balls) looked more fluent in biting Delhi cold as off spinner Hrithik Shokeen (1/49 in 13 overs) looked best bowler on view.

Brief Scores

In Guwahati: Mumbai 1st Innings 397/2 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 240 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 73 batting) vs Assam.

In Delhi: Andhra 1st Innings 203/3 in 74 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 81, Hanuma Vihari 76 batting, Hrithik Shokeen 1/49) vs Delhi.

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 1st innings 79 in 30.5 overs (Jaydev Unadkat 3/28).

Saurashtra 1st Innings 250/5 in 54 overs (Harvik Desai 81, Chirag Jani 68, Aniketh Reddy 3/74).

In Pune: Maharashtra 1st Innings: 350/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 118 batting, Kerala Jadhav 56, L Vignesh 2/80) vs TN.

