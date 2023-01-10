The death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, is observed on January 11. On this day in 1966, he passed away in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He was known as a man of great integrity and competence. He understood people’s language and was a man of vision towards the country’s progress. This year marks the 56th death anniversary of Shashtri, where his death remains still a mystery.

He was born on October 2, 1904, to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and mother Ramadulari Devi in Mughalsarai.

He pursued his education at Harish Chandra High school and East Central Railway, an inter-college which he eventually left to join the non-cooperation movement. He got married to Lalita Devi on May 16, 1928.

Facts

At the age of 16, Lal Bahadur Shastri joined the non-cooperation movement to fight against the British. Lal Bahadur Shastri was Prime Minister for a short term of only 19 months. Around 1920s, Lal Bahadur Shastri joined the Indian independence movement and was sent to jail by the Britishers. Lal Bahadur Shastri, in the 1930s, participated in salt satyagraha and was sent to jail for more than two years. In 1937, he was the organising secretary of the Parliamentary Board of UP and, later in 1942, was again sent to jail when Mahatma Gandhi delivered the Quit India speech in Mumbai. His time in jail was utilised by reading books and understanding the work of western philosophers, revolutionaries, and social reformers. Lal Bahadur Shastri was also awarded India’s highest civilian award posthumously in 1966. Lal Bahadur Shastri promoted the white and green revolution in India. He introduced the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” and played a primary role in shaping India’s future. Lal Bahadur joined the Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. He got the title Shastri at the Vidyapeeth as a mark of scholarly success.

Quotes-

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression.

The economic issues are most vital for us and it is of the highest importance that we should fight our biggest enemies – poverty and unemployment.

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.

We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

