Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh), an intelligent police officer with the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) believes that criminals are generally bird-brained and that they can be caught within five minutes if one looks closely at the clues. He is in love with Arya (Meenakshi Choudhary) and the two are in a live-in relationship, much to the dismay of Arya’s mother. Things take a bizarre turn for KD when he is called upon to investigate the brutal murder of a girl whose body has been sliced up into smaller pieces. Primary investigations revealed that the body of the victim had parts from three other bodies and that only the head belonged to the victim that the police identified. KD and his team realize that this might be the doing of a serial killer. What they don’t realize is that the killer now has a personal axe to grind with KD and this fact was about to endanger a pregnant Arya.

Making the protagonist behave uncharacteristically to invoke tension, drama, and thrills: –

Sailesh Kolanu directed the delightful HIT: The First Case which was very recently remade in Hindi and starred Rajkummar Rao as the leading man. Everything that I loved about HIT: The First Case is prevalent here but with one minor difference. The protagonist in the first film was a troubled man who was literally pushed to the edge by the killer. In HIT: The Second case, KD is a happy-go-lucky guy who is not only intelligent but also full of life. He is cocky to a certain extent and is a hardcore romantic. Thus, when a person like that gradually starts losing his composure and begins displaying signs of surrender, it becomes even more exasperating and thrilling to see how the story would proceed. Kolanu plays with this aspect of his protagonist and shocks his audiences by making him react and behave uncharacteristically throughout the film as the mystery gets denser and he gets nowhere closer to the killer.

Endlessly investing story: –

The story of the film is endlessly interesting and investing. It gets to the point very quickly and from there on it is one breathless race to the climax. Sailesh Kolanu shuns all major distractions, including the romance between Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Choudhury and concentrates only on the investigation. He does create the necessary connection between the audience and the couple in the very beginning and thus he is able to make us care for the fate of Arya and KD as the story builds towards a cracking climax. I loved how Kolanu intelligently wrote numerous distractions in the story and then used them to create thrilling moments. One such distraction in particular had a heartbreaking finale and impacted me just as much as the brutal murders of the innocent girls in the film. There is enough meat in the story to justify its nearly 2 hours runtime and not a single minute of that runtime is wasted.

Adivi Sesh’s intriguing Performance: –

Adivi Sesh is one of the finest actors that the Telugu film industry has on offer and he has proved that with his varied choice of characters and films. His performance is one of the mainstays of the film and it is through his essay that we experience a plethora of emotions that form the dramatic core of the film. As I mentioned before, to see someone as cool and composed as him literally wilt under the crushing pressure that the killer brings down on him was interesting. The killer remains a step ahead of him all the way through the narrative and it is only in the climax that the killer presents himself to him. Even at that, he gets the better of KD and is on the verge of Killing him. To see a confident police officer like KD always on the receiving end was not only interesting but also thrilling as we are always waiting for that one moment when he will finally get the better of the killer and come into his own.

Adivi Sesh’s performance is able to create an expectation in the audiences for the character of KD to deliver justice and payback. He excels in the emotional moments and at times when the character feels that all is lost. It isn’t easy to transfer that sense of loss and surrender to the audiences but Adivi Sesh is successful in doing just that. This further elevates the character and infuses the narrative with a lot of tension and thrill that works to the film’s advantage.

A thrilling climax that will leave you satisfied: –

Many thrillers fail because they are unable to culminate their story with a thrilling and rewarding climax. Thankfully, HIT: The Second Case ends with a mighty impressive climax where all the loose ends are tied up and all unanswered questions are answered. The story makes perfect sense. The antagonist feels real and we understand where he is coming from. It is also explained how he has the necessary resources to mount and carry out elaborate crimes. The finale left me completely satisfied as I got the kind of release that I wanted from it.

Final words: –

Kolanu introduces the next superstar who will be taking over the next instalment of the franchise. While the first two used their brains more than they used their muscles, the third in line looks like someone who will be using his fists and brutality a lot more on the perpetrators. This is bound to bring a different flavour to the franchise that if done proficiently will make for an interesting watch. For now, HIT: The Second Case may not be a vast improvement over the first film but it still has enough in its mystery, execution, performances, and direction to merit a view or two. The Hindi dub version of the film is playing at INOX Aurus and it might be a good idea to watch it over the week if you enjoy whodunit thrillers/murder mysteries. It is also out on Amazon Prime Videos in its original Telegu version.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not in any way or form reflect EastMojo’s position.

