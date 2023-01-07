New Delhi: Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party’s annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22.
An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.
The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of Rs 545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.
It also said that Rs 14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.
The TMC showed Rs 42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.
The party’s expenditure also rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The TMC’s expenditure was Rs 132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to Rs 268.33 crore in 2021-2022.
The report was submitted to the Election Commission.
Also read | Jal Shakti minister lists water challenges ahead, asks states to work together to overcome them
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Months before election, democracy is in ICU in Nagaland
- Law and order situation in Tripura is ‘quite good’: CM Manik Saha
- Assam inks MoU with Gujarat trust for free treatment of cardiac patients
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 7
- China’s dire COVID situation: What is the risk to other countries?
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for January 7