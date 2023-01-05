New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday hit out at the Centre, saying India’s abstention from a UN resolution on the Israel-Palestine issue signalled that it was siding “with oppressors” of the Palestinian people.



On December 31, India abstained from a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly that asked the International Court of Justice to render its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestinian territories.

The resolution was passed with 87 countries supporting and 26 opposing it. India and 52 other countries abstained.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“By not voting for this resolution, India has signalled that it is resiling from its long-held position of firm support to the Palestinian cause and for a two-state solution,” the CPI(M) said in the latest edition of its mouthpiece ‘People’s Democracy’.

The editorial further highlighted the conditions in which the Palestinian people had “undergone displacement and colonial occupation for well over seven decades”.

“India, from the time of our Independence struggle, has been in full sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinian people. But now, the blinkered Hindutva view of the BJP rulers is leading India to side with the oppressors of these valiant people,” it said in the editorial.

Also read | Foreign varsities will need UGC’s nod to set up campuses in India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









