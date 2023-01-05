11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of int'l travellers

New Delhi: Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3, and all these variants have been earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.



Of the 19,227 international travellers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation.

The sources said that of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but to remain alert and follow the directives issued by the government.

