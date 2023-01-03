Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

New Delhi: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.

The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and the intruder was reported to have been armed.

A search of the area is currently underway, they said.

