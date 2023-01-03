Maligaon: For operation feasibility and other infrastructural development at New Jalpaiguri station and remodelling of station yard and introduction of automatic signalling in Rangapani – New Jalpaiguri – Ambari Falakata section under Katihar division from January 4 to January 6, 2023, undertaking of Non- Interlocking & amp; Pre Non- Interlocking works has become necessary.

Accordingly few trains have been cancelled, diverted, rescheduled and few others have been partially cancelled as mentioned below.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cancellation of train services:

Train no. 12363 (Kolkata – Haldibari) Express commencing journey on 03 rd & 05 th January, 2023; Train no. 07521 (Siliguri – Haldibari) Express special commencing journey from 03 rd to 06 th January, 2023 & Train no. 07522 (Haldibari – Siliguri) Express special commencing journey from 04 th to 07 th January, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 15703 (New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon) Express, Train no. 15704 (Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri) Express, Train no. 15709 (Malda Town –New Jalpaiguri) Express, Train no. 15710 (New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town) Express, Train no. 12042 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) Shatabdi Express, Train no. 12041 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) Shatabdi Express, Train no. 15777 (New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar Jn.) Tourist Express, Train no. 15778 (Alipurduar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) Toursit Express, Train no. 05749 (New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari) passenger special, Train no. 05750 (Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri) passenger special, Train no. 05751 (New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari) passenger special and 05752 (Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri) passenger special commencing journey from 04 th to 06 th January, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 12364 (Haldibari – Kolkata) Express commencing journey on 04 th & 06 th January, 2023; Train no. 07520 (Siliguri Jn. – Katihar) Intercity express commencing journey on 05 th & 06 th January, 2023 & Train no. 07519 (Katihar – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity express commencing journey on 06 th & 07 th January, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no. 15722 (New Jalpaiguri – Digha) Express commencing journey 06 th January, 2023 & Train no. 15721 (Digha – New Jalpaiguri) Express commencing journey 07 th January, 2023 will remain cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Partially Cancellation of trains:

Train no. 22611 (MGR Chennai Central – New Jalpaiguri) Express & Train no. 04654 (Amritsar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) special commencing journey on 04 th January, 2023 will be short terminated at Siliguri Jn. and will remain cancelled between Siliguri Jn. and New Jalpaiguri.

Train no. 22612 (New Jalpaiguri – MGR Chennai Central) Express & Train no. 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) special commencing journey on 6 th January, 2023 will be short originated from Siliguri Jn. and will remain cancelled between New Jalpaiguri and Siliguri Jn.

Train no. 12407 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 04 th January, 2023 will be short terminated at Katihar and will remain cancelled between Katihar and New Jalpaiguri.

Train no. 13246 (Rajendra Nagar – New Jalpaiguri) Capital Express commencing journey on 05 th January, 2023 will be short terminated at Baghdogra and will remain cancelled between Baghdogra and New Jalpaiguri.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Diversion of trains to run via Aluabari Road – Baghdogra – Siliguri Jn.: Train no. 12377 (Sealdah – New Alipurduar) Padatik Express commencing journeyfrom 03 rd to 05 th January, 2023 & Train no. 12378 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah) Padatik Express commencing journey from 04 th to 06 th January, 2023. These diverted trains will have additional stoppages at Siliguri Jn. and Alipurduar Jn. stations. Train no. 04654 (Amritsar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) special & Train no. 15661 (Ranchi – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 04 th January, 2023. These diverted trains will have additional stoppages at Siliguri Jn. stations.

Diversion of trains to run via Aluabari Road – Baghdogra – Siliguri Jn. – Alipurduar Jn. – Samuktala Road: Train no. 15652 (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express, Train no. 15910 (Lalgarh – Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 04 th January, 2023 & Train no. 13173 (Sealdah – Agartala) Kanchenjungha Express commencing journey on 06 th January, 2023. These diverted trains will have additional stoppages at Siliguri Jn., New Mal Jn and Alipurduar Jn. stations. Train no. 22412 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Naharlagun) Express commencing journey on 05 th January, 2023 will have additional stoppages at Siliguri Jn. and Alipurduar Jn. stations.

Diversion of trains to run via Samuktala Road – Alipurduar Jn. – Siliguri Jn. – Baghdogra – Aluabari Road: Train no. 15962 (Dibrugarh – Howrah) Kamrup Expess commencing journey on 05 th January, 2023 & Train no. 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey on 06 th January, 2023. These diverted trains will have additional stoppages at Alipurduar Jn., New Mal Jn. and Siliguri Jn. stations.

Diversion of trains to run via Siliguri Jn. – Baghdogra – Aluabari Road: Train no. 15644 (Kamakhya – Puri) Express & Train no. 19616 (Kamakhya – Udaipur City) Express commencing journey on 05 th January, 2023. Train no. 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) special commencing journey on 06 th January, 2023. These diverted trains will have additional stoppages at Siliguri station.

Rescheduling of trains: Train no. 13142 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah) Teesta Torsa Express commencing journey on 06 th January, 2023 is rescheduled at 16:10 hours instead of 12:10 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Govt wants self regulation for online gaming cos, gamers’ verification

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









