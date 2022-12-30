EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict with Demetriou, Prez of House of Representatives of Cyprus

Nicosia: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Annita Demetriou, the President of House of Representatives of Cyprus, and held an exchange on several regional and global issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar arrived here earlier in the day on his first official visit to Cyprus, as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

“Great to meet President of House of Representatives @AnnitaDemetriou. An interesting conversation on our parliamentary practices,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

During his meeting with Demetriou, Jaishankar had “a useful exchange on our bilateral relationship and in the context of the EU.”

“They also discussed regional issues and Ukraine conflict,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister also said that the two countries released commemorative stamps on Thursday on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence and 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar joined Demetriou to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

“His universal message of peace and harmony continues to guide us all,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar visited the “Konark Wheel” here, which was gifted to Cyprus by India in 2017.

“Visited the Konark wheel installed in the Cyprus Foreign Ministry with FM @IKasoulides and Interior Minister @NourisNicos.” Jaishankar tweeted.

“A gift from India in 2017, it symbolises the strong friendship between our nations,” he tweeted.

The minister also met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation, another Letter of Intent on immigration and mobility, as well as the agreement on Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance.

The two leaders also shared their vision for world peace, freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

Jaishankar also mentioned India’s G-20 presidency and said that New Delhi’s endeavour to involve as many countries as possible and steer the conversation in the grouping towards equitable and sustainable growth.

During his three-day visit to Cyprus, Jaishankar will also address the business and investment community of the country, apart from having an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

