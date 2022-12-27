New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has started conducting inspections of identified drug manufacturing units jointly with state authorities.



The joint inspections are being conducted all over the country according to the standard operating procedures on the directions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a health ministry statement said.

An action plan for the nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at risk of manufacturing not of standard quality, adulterated or spurious drugs was made prior to the inspections, according to the statement.

A committee of two joint drugs controllers has been constituted at the CDSCO headquarters to monitor the process of inspection, reporting and subsequent action so as to ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, the statement said.

This will ensure high standards of quality compliance with respect to drugs manufactured in the country.

The objective of drug regulation is to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs available in the country. The drug control administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with the Drugs & Cosmetics Act and Rules.

