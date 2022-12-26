Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

New Delh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, sources said.



The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.

She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More details are awaited.

Also read | CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal’s new PM on Monday

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









