Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

New Delh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, sources said.
The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.
She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
More details are awaited.
