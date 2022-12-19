New Delhi: Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each of the players of the Indian women’s team which won the Nations Cup, beating Spain in the final.

The governing body also announced Rs one lakh for each member of the Indian support staff.

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash in Valencia on Saturday.

The win sealed India’s berth in the 2023-24 Pro League.

“Hockey India has announced rewards of Rs 2 lakh each for all the players of the winning team in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022, as well as Rs. 1 lakh each reward for all the support staff . Congratulations to each and everyone,” tweeted Hockey India.

