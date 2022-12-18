India proud of its athletes: PM Modi wishes team on winning T20WC for Blind

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed delight at India winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind, and said the country is proud of its athletes.
Modi tweeted, “India is proud of our athletes. Delighted that we have won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. Congratulations to our team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours.”
Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.
