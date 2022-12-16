New Delhi: The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity and justice over injustice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas that marks India’s decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also saluted the brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to the victory in the war.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces,” Singh tweeted.

Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2022

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

“On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valor led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war.



We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 16, 2022

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an ‘At Home’ event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









