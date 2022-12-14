West Bengal: 17 children injured as school bus crashes head-on with truck

Kolkata: At least 17 children were injured when their school bus crashed head-on with a truck in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on Taki Road at Bishnupur in Matia police station area, around 40 km from Kolkata, they said.

In all, 25 children were on the bus when the accident happened around 9.30 am. Locals with the help of police rescued the children and took them to the Dhanyakuria hospital.

While most of the children were discharged after first-aid, the conditions of two students and the bus driver were critical, police said.

They were later shifted to the Basirhat hospital for better treatment.

The driver of the speeding truck was also injured in the crash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the accident, a police officer said.

An investigation was started after a police complaint was filed by the parents of two children, he said.

