Salesian Priest wins 12th International Human Rights Award

New Delhi: A Catholic Priest belonging to the Salesian of Don Bosco was conferred with the 12th International Human Rights Award for his contribution to peace with media reforms by the Delhi-based All India Council of Human Rights Council here at the Lodhi Road Islamic Centre Auditorium on December 10, 2022.

Father C. M. Paul from Calcutta Province, currently working as Vice Principal at Salesian College, Siliguri, was presented with the award on International Human Rights Day.

Accepting the award for his contribution, Father Paul said, “This award is for all those who suffer injustice and human rights violation silently.”

Speaking at the panel discussion prior to the award function, a veteran in the field of communication, Father Paul said, “If you have been a victim of human rights violation and injustice, only then you can be a voice for the voiceless. Let us join hands to pledge to protect human rights in our neighbourhood, society and country at large.”

A Kerala-born missionary priest, Father Paul is the founder-director of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, and Salesian College, Sonada. He is also the founder-director of Radio Salesian 90.8 FM in 2016 and Salesian TV (YouTube) in 2018 at Salesian College, Darjeeling.

After completing his Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from Fordham University New York, Father Paul became the first non-Italian director of the Don Bosco News Agency in Rome.

Father Paul also has served as a Member of the Central Board of Film Certification, Govt of India, Information & Broadcasting Ministry from 2006 to 2008 and he is the founder-director of the first two Mother Teresa International Film Festivals held in Kolkata.

Prior to this award, the 69-year-old received John Barrett Best Report Award from the Indian Catholic Press Association in 2008, the Ambassador of Jesus Award Calcutta for outstanding Media Priest in 2006 and the Media at the Service of the Gospel Award from the International Catholic Film Festival, Warsaw, Poland in 2010.

