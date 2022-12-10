Guwahati: Thinking something is wrong with your Gmail? Not receiving emails on time? No, you are not alone.

Gmail services are down for many users across the world.

A spike in Gmail outage status has been reported by Downdetector.com in the past hour.

Across India, users complained of undelivered emails and an unresponsive Gmail app. Gmail’s enterprise services has also been affected at the moment.

Gmail, which has over 1.5 billion users worldwide, was among the top downloaded apps of 2022.

