SC mobile app 2.0 launched, law officers can view court proceedings real time

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application which will give access to law and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings real time.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the app can be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version will be available in a week’s time.

“Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week’s time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application,” the CJI said.

He made the announcement before the start of the day’s work and asked the lawyers to download the application for easy access to case details.

“The law officers and nodal officers of the union ministries can watch in real time the status of their case filed, order, judgements, and pendency of their cases”, CJI Chandrachud said.

The mobile application, which was earlier in existence, granted access to lawyers and advocate on-records to watch court proceedings. It also showed the status of the cases, orders and judgements.

During the pandemic, the then Chief Justice NV Ramana had granted access to few mediapersons to enable them to watch court proceedings virtually.

In a press statement issued in the evening, the Supreme Court said that the first version of the mobile app was released in 2019 on the Constitution Day.

“Since November 26, 2019, SCI Mobile App has been downloaded by 100000+ users. SCI Mobile App is free to download App providing useful information of pending and decided cases. The SCI Mobile App provides personalized Dashboard containing Cause Lists, Case Status, Daily Orders, Judgments, Latest Updates, Office Reports, Circulars and much more”, it said, adding that all the relevant information can be accessed and downloaded through user friendly interface.

It said that in the updated version, the Attorney General for India, Solicitor General of India, law officers as well as nodal officers of central ministries and departments can view the case status, orders, judgments, and other relevant information in the cases of interest.

“The SCI Mobile App Version 2.0 will provide real time information on Interlocutory or Miscellaneous applications and documents filed in the case. Further, copy of applications and documents e-filed by the other party will also be available in PDF format,” the statement said.

