With Portugal beating Switzerland 6-1 in the final Round of 16 game, the stage for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals is all set. While teams like Belgium and Germany were already eliminated in the group stage, it was the 2010 World Champions Spain who was defeated in shocking penalty shootout by Morocco.
Football giants like France, Brazil, Argentina and England have booked their spot in the quarter finals with comfortable wins. Some exciting contests await in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup from where only 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarterfinal schedule
Croatia vs Brazil: December 9 (8.30 PM)
Netherlands vs Argentina: December 10 (12.30 AM)
Portugal vs Morocco: December 10 (8.30 PM)
England vs France: December 11 (12.30 AM)
Where to watch
All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.
