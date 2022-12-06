Rail blockade over Kamtapur state demand affects trains in North Bengal

Kolkata: A rail blockade at Moynaguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district by an organisation demanding a separate state of Kamtapur in north Bengal affected train movement in the region for over four hours on Tuesday, an official said.

A North East Frontier Railway official said from Guwahati that the blockade which started at 6 am at Moynaguri, was lifted at 10.25 am.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kamtapur State Demand Forum leaders said that they resorted to the rail blockade to highlight their aspirations to the Centre and the state government.

The blockade at Moynaguri led to detention of several mail and express trains to and from various places in the north-east at various stations and some were diverted via Malbazar.

The trains which were detained or diverted included Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, Awadh Assam Express and Kamrup Express, the NFR official said.

Also read | Bengal provided specialist telemed service to 1 cr people under health scheme: CM

Trending Stories









