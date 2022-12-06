Real-life heroes of the Armed forces are honored annually on December 7, marked as Armed Forces Flag Day. The day is observed to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform and is dedicated to collect funds from people for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. This day allows citizens to take responsibility for looking after disabled servicemen and dependents of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

It has become a tradition to observe this day as an honour to the soldiers, sailors, and airmen of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Flag Day of India also known as The Armed Forces Flag Day, is commemorated through the collection of funds by the distribution of flags. Indian citizens express their gratitude to both veteran and current military personnel of the country and pay homage to those who died in service.

History

This annual tradition started in 1949 on August 28, when the then Defence Minister of India set up a committee to observe a Flag Day every year on December 7. The general idea behind this was the collection of funds from people by distributing flags.

The color code for the day is red, light blue, and dark blue, representing the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy. Across the nation, patriotic events are arranged to encourage public participation and support the cause.

Objective

The primary purposes of the day are to collect funds that will allow rehabilitation to families of martyrs and war victims, ensure well being of the serving personnel and their dependents and to contribute to the welfare and resettlement of veterans and their families.

Why Flag Day of India is important?

To honor the sacrifices of servicemen: The memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for their country and its citizens deserve gratitude. As it is because of them we are living in peace and harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

To support livelihoods: All funds go towards supporting families of disabled soldiers or fallen warriors. Hence even a small donation matters.

Being a true patriot to the nation: The support of the citizens for the country’s Armed Forces is a great display of all-round patriotism.

The three chief purposes behind the Flag Day:

Rehabilitating battle casualties

Taking care of the welfare of the serving personnel and their families

Resettling and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families

Also read | New design for President’s Standard & Colour for Navy approved

Trending Stories









