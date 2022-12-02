New Delhi: As India assumed the presidency of G-20, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said New Delhi’s endeavour would be to make consensus on key global issues more relevant through a wider consultation process.



Addressing the G-20 University Connect initiative, the first event of India’s presidency of the grouping, Jaishankar said it would also be India’s endeavour to emerge as the voice of the global south — comprising Asia, Africa and Latin America – that has to face the brunt of polarisation and conflict in the developed world.

“As the mother of democracy, India’s G-20 presidency will be consultative, it will be collaborative and it will be decisive,” he said addressing university students at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here.

Students from several universities joined the event virtually.

“Our G20 Presidency is taking place at a critical moment in international affairs. It is particularly vital that world leaders focus on the right issues, especially those that affect the more vulnerable sections of the world,” Jaishankar said at the event that was attended by students from 75 universities across the country.

He said India would flag concerns on issues such as energy security, food security, access to healthcare, climate action and climate justice during the G-20 presidency.

“We must become the voice of the Global South. We too share the apprehension that sustainable development, climate action and climate justice could be side-tracked due to more dominant issues,” Jaishankar said.

