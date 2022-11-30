Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 64.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm”, the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. [1/2] — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family.”

Also read | Guwahati: Centre to hold workshop on ‘consumer protection in NE’ on Dec 2

Trending Stories









