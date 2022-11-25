Kolkata: The Railways have opened two additional ticket counters for India-Bangladesh international train passengers at Kolkata station here as demand has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic took a downturn, an official said on Friday.
Passengers travelling between the two neighbouring countries by Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express can avail of these counters, which are in addition to two existing counters at Kolkata station, an Eastern Railway official said.
The four ticket counters, meant exclusively for India-Bangladesh international train passengers, will help cope with increased demand following a downturn in the pandemic and are open on all weekdays between 10 am and 4 pm, he said.
Maitree Express travels between Kolkata and Dhaka, Bandhan Express connects Kolkata with Khulna and Mitali Express runs between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.
