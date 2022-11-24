Indian, Indonesian troops engage in joint training exercise in Karawang

New Delhi: A contingent of Indian Special Forces is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training exercise with Indonesian Special Forces in Indonesia, aiming at enhancing military cooperation and interoperability between the two sides.



Garuda Shakti, the eighth edition of the series of bilateral exercises under this banner, is being held at Sangga Buana Training Area, Karawang, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of military-to-military exchange programmes, a contingent of Indian Special Forces troops is currently engaged in a bilateral joint training exercise Garuda Shakti with Indonesian Special Forces,” it said.

The exercise, which commenced on November 21, aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the special forces of both the armies, the ministry here said.

The scope of the joint exercise includes orientation to advance special forces skills, sharing of information on weapon, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures, and lessons learnt from various operations undertaken, special forces operations in jungle terrain, strikes on terrorist camps and a validation exercise integrating basic and advance special forces skills, apart from gaining an insight into the lifestyle and culture of both countries to foster military cooperation.

The joint training would also focus on a high degree of physical fitness, tactical drills, techniques and procedures for which a comprehensive 13-day training programme has been worked out. The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour long validation exercise, the statement said.

“The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, and share their combat experience on countering terrorist operations, regional security operations and peace keeping operations in an international environment. The exercise is yet another significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries and another step forward towards ensuring regional security,” it added.

